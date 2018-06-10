SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A driver was seriously injured after a tractor trailer overturned Saturday morning, a Suffolk official said.

Around 8:24 a.m., Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in the 6200 block of eastbound Holland Road/Route 58.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken via Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, Suffolk spokesperson Tim Kelley said.

The roadway is expected to be closed for at least 2 hours. Eastbound traffic is being diverted through downtown Holland.

Suffolk Department of Public Works has been notified and will be responding to assist with traffic control.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

