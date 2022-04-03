Famous brothers honored with grave marker at cemetery in Suffolk

Their contribution to popular American culture can be found through two infamous movies -- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Wizard of Oz.

SUFFOLK, Va. — There's no place like home, and a duo of brothers were finally honored with a grave marker on Saturday in Suffolk for their contributions to the area and beyond.

The ceremony was held at Bethlehem Christian Church with the help of Suffolk resident Peggi Parker-Butler.

She organized the event to finally honor the resting place that she discovered had gone unmarked for decades through her research.

The Matina Brothers were born in either 1901 or 1902 in Budapest, Hungary, and their infamous careers began when they were only 12 years old.

Bela "Mike" Matina and Matjus "Ike" Matina were known at that time as "little people," which we now know today as Dwarfism.

And yes, although it has never been confirmed, it is said that the candy is named after them.

After they were discovered by a showman in Germany, their parents agreed to let them travel with the help of their older brother, who was also a dwarf -- Lajos, known as Leo.

The brothers would go on to travel Europe throughout 1914, and then they arrived in the United States in 1915.

Over the years, they performed with circus shows across the country, and they became naturalized citizens in 1924.

Their contribution to popular American culture can be found through two infamous movies -- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Wizard of Oz.

According to Parker-Butler, Walt Disney searched for inspiration for the dwarfs in the 1936 animated film, and he found it in the Matina Brothers.

Leo was chosen to be the model for "Doc," Mike was chosen to be the model for "Happy" and Ike was chosen for "Grumpy."

In 1938, the brothers themselves debuted on the big screen as Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz.

Five years later, they went on to join Virginia Greater Shows and became well-known in the community.