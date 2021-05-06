Fire damages Mason's Grill & Smokehouse in Suffolk

Firefighters discovered that the restaurant's smoker caught fire and that blaze eventually spread outside the machine.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A fire at Mason's Grill & Smokehouse in Suffolk left the kitchen damaged, but no one hurt, Thursday morning.

A release from the City of Suffolk said firefighters were called to the Burnetts Way restaurant just after 9 a.m., because someone saw smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters discovered that the restaurant's smoker caught fire and that blaze eventually spread outside the machine.

Nobody was injured. The building needed to be ventilated, but city officials said the damage to the kitchen of the restaurant was "moderate."

The restaurant was closed Thursday - officials didn't say for how long.