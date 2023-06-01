Three people displaced following house fire in Suffolk

It happened on Tree Lane, in the Holland area of the city, just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people can't go home tonight after a fire in Suffolk.

It happened in the Holland area of the city, just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Suffolk Fire Department said firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a single-story house in the 200 block of Tree Lane. No one was home at the time. The fire was brought under control by 1:39.

We're told three adult residents are displaced because of the heavy smoke and fire damage. The Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.