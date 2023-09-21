Historical marker to be unveiled honoring Black Suffolk school teacher

On Friday, descendants of Florence Bowser will hold a ceremony for a new historical marker outside the Suffolk school named in her honor.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new, historical marker in Suffolk will honor both a historic Black school and a woman who played a key role in the school's creation.

The Florence Graded School will be recognized in a ceremony on Friday.

It’s named after Florence Bowser, who is considered a pioneer in educating Black children in the community.

Bonita Landy Gilchrist, Bowser's great-granddaughter, said she's proud of her great-grandmother. Florence Bowser was a educator and activist in Suffolk in the early 1900s.

“It’s important to honor and lift up our African-American ancestors," Gilchrist said.

Florence Bowser Elementary School bares the name of the educator, who was instrumental in starting the school in 1920.

Just last year, the community celebrated 100 years of what originally started as The Florence Graded School. The school served as a place where young Black children could get an education in Nansemond County.

“Every time I think of her I just well up with pride to know that in her time in history she was able to do all of this," said Gilchrist.

Come Friday, the history of the school and Bowser's story will be permanently displayed with a new historical highway marker on Nansemond Parkway outside the school grounds.

Gilchrist told 13News Now an older marker bearing the school’s original name came down when a new facility was built years ago.

She reached out to state officials about putting up a new one and learned it was already in the works.

She said it is important – now more than ever – to tell the stories of Black history.

With so many people trying to change our story, I think it is up to us to take hold of our story," said Gilchrist.