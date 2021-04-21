Man seriously hurt in shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously hurt early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened sometime around 1:52 a.m. in the 600 block of East Washington Street.
Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.