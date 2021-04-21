Man seriously hurt in shooting in Suffolk

The shooting happened in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously hurt early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened sometime around 1:52 a.m. in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Officers at the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.