Annual Memorial Day Service held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery

The Department of Veterans Services held its annual Memorial Day Service at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Each year, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services holds an annual ceremony at state veterans' cemeteries. For the Houston family, it's the start of a new tradition.

“This is our first Memorial Day out here,” said Jo Blair Houston, who stopped by the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk with her family to remember James Hornback.

Hornback is Houston’s father who served as a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps.

“He was part of the cold weather training that taught pilots and stuff to endure cold weather,” said Houston's husband, Jason.

Houston said Hornback suddenly died last month after moving to Suffolk about six months ago. One of his last wishes was to be buried at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

“We feel like my dad is with his comrades of all four, five branches,” she said.

“It is so important for these families to have a national shrine to come to remember their loved ones,” said Matthew Silverman, the chief financial officer of the National Cemetery Administration.

Houston and her family wanted to remember him in honor of Memorial Day. On Monday morning, several people also gathered at the cemetery for an annual ceremony put on by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. People placed flags at each grave within the cemetery as families, veterans and servicemembers reflected.

“I think the men and women who are buried here whether they were killed in action or were veterans who served, did die or did serve for our today,” said Department of Veterans Services Chief Deputy Commissioner Steven Combs.