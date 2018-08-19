SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Nansemond Indian Nation celebrated its 30th Annual Pow Wow in Suffolk on Sunday.

The two-day event featured Native American music, dance, food, and crafts.

This year’s pow wow offered special events for the 30th anniversary and federal recognition of six Virginia Indian tribes, according to a Facebook post.

The Nansemond Indian Nation is one of the remaining tribes of the Powhatan chiefdom, and has been state recognized within the Commonwealth of Virginia since 1985.

It was federally recognized within the United States since 2018.

