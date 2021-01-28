Parts of Suffolk got up to three inches of snow

Thursday's snowfall transformed Suffolk into a winter wonderland. VDOT crews anticipate the sun and wind will dry everything out.

SUFFOLK, Va. — After nearly three years without snow, Hampton Roads transformed into a winter wonderland Thursday morning.

Parts of Suffolk got between two to three inches of snow.

For Rodney Ellis, it meant wiping down his truck before he headed out for work in the morning.

“I didn’t think it was gonna get this bad, but it’s pretty bad,” said Ellis.

Ellis, who works as a truck driver, said he was a bit worried about road conditions.

“I just have to be careful, that’s all. I have to take deliver a load to Williamsburg,” he said.

VDOT crews pre-treated roads all day Wednesday.

Holly Christopher, a spokesperson for VDOT said they re-treated roads Thursday morning to prevent ice.

Thursday’s snowfall led to slushy road conditions. The snow blanketed grassy surfaces but melted on the pavement for much of the morning.

Naquan Robinson, who lives and works in Suffolk, said the snow was refreshing.

“It feels good out here. I like the wintertime, it looks pretty out here, the trees looking all nice. It doesn’t look as naked no more,” said Robinson.

Robinson said he was looking forward to a snowball fight after work.

“I hope it sticks for a little bit so I can play with my brothers and sisters,” said Robinson.

It was just enough snow to admire and run around in without leaving a major mess behind.

VDOT crews anticipate the sun and wind Thursday afternoon will dry everything out.

Crews will be on standby to treat the roads overnight into Friday morning.