SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 14-year-old boy facing carjacking and grand theft auto charges has been apprehended, Suffolk police officials said.

Police said "petitions have been secured against" a juvenile accused of an attempted carjacking Saturday evening.

Dispatch was contacted around 6:23 p.m. regarding the incident that occurred at the Raceway in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, police said.

A 77-year-old man was putting gas in his vehicle and was about to get back inside when he was assaulted by two juveniles attempting to steal his vehicle, police said.

The man was able to resist the juveniles' attempt to take his vehicle, and suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

Police said petitions are on file along with a detention order against one of the suspects — a 14-year-old Suffolk boy.

Those charges include conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, and grand theft auto for a non-related incident.

Due to the age of the offender, his name will not be released.

The investigations remain ongoing, and additional charges may be filed, police said.

