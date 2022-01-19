Police investigate 7-Eleven armed robbery overnight in Suffolk

Suffolk Police said they responded to a 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Rd. after two armed suspects allegedly stole cash and ran off.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Detectives are searching for answers after a convenience store was robbed overnight in Suffolk.

A spokesman for the city said the Suffolk Police Department got a call early Wednesday, just after 12 a.m., about an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of Carolina Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them that two armed suspects wearing all black clothing with face masks went into the store, walked around and then came up to the register counter.

According to witnesses, both were armed, and one of them showed the cashier a gun.

Then, they demanded money from the registers and ran off. Officers did not say how much money was taken.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident. They are investigating at this time.