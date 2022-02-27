Police investigating armed robbery at Suffolk convenience store Sunday

Police said the suspect walked into the store wearing a mask and demanded money at gunpoint.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating an armed robbery of a store in Suffolk Sunday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, it happened at the Corner Mart on W. Constance Road around 4 p.m.

Police said someone entered the store wearing a mask and demanded money at gunpoint.

No one was hurt, but the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the department.

Police did not provide any details about the suspect, as of Sunday night.