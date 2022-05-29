Suffolk man arrested for school threats on social media, say police

Police arrested Cameron Sears, 23, after an investigation into social media posts threatening violence against a school.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man is in custody for allegedly threatening violence against a local school on social media.

On Saturday, Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Sears. He is charged with threats of death of injury to persons on school property.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, authorities received a tip about a threatening post on a social media platform threatening violence against a school.

Police said an investigation led them to believe Sears made the social media post.