SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 11:05 a.m. in the South Saratoga Street and Boat Street area, officials said.

A man received medical treatment and was taken to the hospital. His injuries aren't considered serious.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and there is no further information available.

