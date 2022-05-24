Millions of dollars in new developments coming to Suffolk including New Realm Brewery and grocery store, Publix

Mayor Michael Duman announced the new investments at Suffolk's State of the City address, this afternoon.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Major economic investments are on the way to Suffolk, including a new brewery and hotel.

At Tuesday's Suffolk State of the City address, Mayor Michael Duman announced the new developments worth millions of dollars. He also got a little help from Governor Glenn Youngkin to welcome another big investment in Suffolk’s agricultural industry.

The mayor touted the arrival of a new hotel and brewery on its way to Suffolk’s Blue Point at the Riverfront development. Together, it’s a combined $20 million investment.

New Realm Brewery, a popular restaurant and brewery in Virginia Beach, is opening a new location in Suffolk. The $9 million space will feature an outdoor bier garden and rooftop dining.

The Suffolk Stay Suites will be an $11 million hotel with an apartment-style layout in its rooms: meaning separate living, dining, and sleeping areas.

“We are seeing the evolution of Suffolk," Duman said. “Businesses come where the people are so what we’re seeing is with our growth and our population and our demographics, that in turn attracts private investment.”

And that wasn't the only major announcement.

Governor Glenn Youngkin appeared via video at the address “to announce impactful economic development news for the city of Suffolk and Virginia's agricultural industry," he said.

The governor announced Birdsong Peanuts is investing $25 million in its Suffolk flagship peanut shelling facility to modernize and automate its production lines.

It’s a major investment for a city that Mayor Duman pointed out, is known for its peanuts.

“For them to invest that type of money in our city, once again, it just solidifies its position. We look at it in the long term, they’re going to be here for a long time," Duman said.

Duman also announced Publix grocery store is coming to Suffolk. It’s one of the most popular grocery chains along the east coast. The Suffolk location is under construction in the city’s Planter’s Stations development.

The mayor also voiced concerns about the rising crime across Hampton Roads.

“We’ve been fortunate as a city that we have not had to deal with the uptick in violence that may have occurred in other cities with similar demographics,” Duman said.

The mayor said he’s putting together a new anti-crime committee made up of public safety leaders in the Suffolk. But he acknowledged, that there’s a lot more work to do.