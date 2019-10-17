SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn what caused a driver to veer off the street and drive right into a storefront in downtown Suffolk Thursday morning.

According to city spokesperson Diana Klink, first responders were called to the Shoe Dept. in the 11000 block of North Main Street just before 3:20 p.m.

Investigators learned that a woman driving through downtown jumped the curb and went through the glass front of the building. She wasn't injured, but two store employees were.

One male employee suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital. The female employee was transported for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

A Neighborhood Development Services official also responded to determine the extent of structural damage to the business.

No other details have been released at this time, including if charges are being filed.