10 artists painting 10 murals for ViBe Creative District's 3rd annual Mural Festival

This weekend marked the beginning of the festival which runs for ten days.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ten artists are painting 10 different murals across Virginia Beach’s ViBe Creative District.

Friday marked the first day of the Mural Festival. It's the third year for the event.

“We are here partnering with 10 local small businesses, and we’re featuring 10 different artists who are all painting new murals in 10 days," the district's executive director Kate Pittman said.

“Everyone was worried that this event couldn’t happen in a pandemic and it just turns out that this is the perfect social distanced event.”

The artwork is spread out all over the district. It’s a self-guided walking tour. You can follow an online map that marks a path from mural to mural.

Pittman said the festival will boost the local economy on two fronts.

First, they're paying the local artists.

“We do have paid stipends for each and every artist that’s working," she said.

Secondly, the festival also brings in extra foot traffic for local stores.

“This small business community is here for you and they have been struggling,” Pittman said.

Chesapeake graphic designer Brianna Cole is one of the artists taking part.

“I hope it just makes [people] happy and brings light during this pandemic," Cole said.

Cole’s piece is going behind Croc's 19th Street Bistro. The restaurant’s co-owner and ViBe District co-founder Laura Habr said it’s a community event that keeps growing every year.

“It’s very meaningful and powerful to connect with a young, female artist like Brianna Cole and play a role in her young career," Habr said. "From a crisis comes creativity.”

Cole said she just wants to do her part to bring some good vibes during some hard times.

Her mural will be a colorful piece, focused on the environment.