VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's ViBe Creative District has started accepting applications for a new fence mural.

The mural will be placed at 18th Street's Parklet.

Applications are open to all artists in Hampton Roads. Artists just need to fill out an application with the proposed artwork, and once it's reviewed, artists create the artwork on a sheet of 4x4 or 4x8 foot plywood.

Artists will have a materials reimbursement up to $100 with receipts. The artwork is donated for the community to enjoy for 1 to 2 years, dependant on weathering.

The murals must be family-friendly. They cannot contain profanity, nudity, gang symbols, political content or anything that may be deemed offensive by the general public.

Click here to full out an application.