Coast-to-coast bike ride benefiting Alzheimer's research ends in Virginia Beach

Since 2010, members of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Western Kentucky University hold this coast-to-coast charity bike ride to benefit Alzheimer's research.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An annual coast-to-coast bike ride that raises money for Alzheimer's disease research will end this year in Virginia Beach!

Since 2010, members of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Western Kentucky University hold this charity bike ride to benefit Alzheimer's research.

The group has adopted the name "Bike4Alz" and their 2023 goal is to exceed $150,000 in donations.

The Bike4Alz riders and drivers are hoping for a repeat of the great experiences and big dollars raised from their previous trips through Virginia.