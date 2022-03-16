One year after night of shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Black Lives Matter 757 plans peace march

A tweet from organizers said people could join the peace march at the Virginia Beach boardwalk at 7:57 p.m. on March 26.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a city council meeting on March 15, where DeShayla Harris' mother spoke about remembering her daughter.

One year to the day that DeShayla Harris and Donovon Lynch were shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Black Lives Matter 757 is planning a march on the boardwalk.

A tweet from organizers said people could join them at 7:57 p.m. on March 26 for a peace march. They're remembering "all lives" that were stolen too soon in a Day of Remembrance.

The announcement came just a few hours after the Virginia Beach City Council voted not to create a permanent memorial for DeShayla Harris on 19th Street. Instead, several Hampton Roads cities will be joining forces for a "757 DeShayla Harris Youth Violence Task Force."

Harris was a bystander at the beach who was hit by a stray bullet last year. Police still haven't figured out who shot the gun that killed her.

A Virginia Beach police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch the same night. Officer Solomon Simmons hadn't turned his body camera on before the interaction.

A special grand jury ruled that Simmons was acting in self defense, and wouldn't be criminally charged. Lynch's family is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.