VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Fire investigators in Virginia Beach are working to determine what caused the iconic wooden archway that would greet visitors at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Brock Environmental Center to burn down.

The artistic arch, which was made out of driftwood, was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading beyond the arch.

Chris Gorri, the manager of the Brock Center, issued the following statement:

“We’re shocked and upset. The driftwood arch was a beautiful piece of art that welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to Pleasure House Point over the last five years. It was an iconic part of the Brock Center.

“We’re grateful for the fast response of the Virginia Beach Fire Department at 3:30 this morning. Thankfully, due to their quick work, the fire did not spread to the nearby maritime forest. We’re working with fire and police investigators as they determine the cause of the fire.”

First opened in 2014, the Brock Environmental Center is home to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's environmental education programs.

The 118 acres of land, tidal marsh and maritime forest by the Lynnhaven Inlet is just off of the Chesapeake Bay.

