Businesses, other property heavily damaged during George Floyd protest at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Smashed windows, graffiti, and burn marks were just some of the things protesters left at the Oceanfront. Places along Atlantic Avenue were among the hardest hit.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When the sun came up Monday, it was clear to see just how much damage protesters did to restaurants and other businesses along Atlantic Avenue Sunday night.

Black Lives Matter 757 called for people to shut down the Oceanfront in its #BlackOut757 event. The protest was in response to the death of George Floyd, and it was one of several demonstrations and rallies that took place in Hampton Roads over the course of three days.

Those other events included two others sponsored by Black Lives Matter. One was in Hampton. The other was in Norfolk.

Hundreds of people started gathering at Rudee Loop in Virginia Beach around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. From there, they marched up Atlantic Avenue where the bulk of damage seemed to take place within a few hours.

Some people started smashing out windows of restaurants and other businesses. They and others stole things from stores and shops.

People spray-painted expletives, other words, and symbols on a number of buildings.

Some of the protesters set fires outside, but others set fire inside stores. One of those stores was Lotus Fashions in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Scorch marks were visible on the business' floor just inside the front door (or what was left of the front door).