VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Sugar Shack Virginia Beach is bringing back the Harry Potter-inspired Golden Snitch doughnut one day only!

On July 31 only, the Virginia Beach doughnut and coffee shop will feature the butterscotch-ish pastry creation, which features a Golden Snitch resting elegantly in the donut's hole.

These special doughnuts with white chocolate wings and a donut ball in the middle were first introduced last year.

Just look at how beautiful they are:

The Sugar Shack recommends preordering the doughnuts!

Hampton Roads' only Sugar Shack location can be found at 3273 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

