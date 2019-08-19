VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Did you know there are 1.16 million firefighters in the United States? Did you know that only 7 percent of them are women?

Virginia Beach Fire Department is hosting Camp 911 to encourage young people to consider public safety as a possible career path.

This camp is not only designed to engage women to become firefighters but all members of the population who are historically underrepresented in public safety.

Camp 911 is a weeklong day camp that takes place August 19 until 23. In total 30 students have the opportunity to participate.

The camp is a joint effort between the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Emergency Communications, Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Police Department, and Sheriff’s Office.

The middle and high school-aged students will experience various aspects of each department and live a “day in the life” of a public safety officer.

Each day the students will work with a different public safety department.