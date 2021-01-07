Cannabis festival coming to Hampton Roads following Virginia marijuana legalization

The first annual CannaFest will have a cannabis trade show, concert, and custom car and motorcycle exhibition.

A cannabis-themed festival is coming to Virginia Beach in September.

The first annual CannaFest will have a cannabis trade show, concert, and custom car and motorcycle exhibition. In a press release, event organizers said people can come to connect with vendors who can showcase their products and services.

Organizers will also provide a station for those who want to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

According to event organizers, it's a celebration of Virginia's new cannabis laws. On July 1, Virginia became the first state in the South to legalize the possession of marijuana.

The festival will take place on Sept. 19 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. It starts at 2 p.m.

