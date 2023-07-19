Catholic Diocese of Richmond investigates child sexual abuse allegations against retired priest who once served in Virginia Beach

The diocese said the abuse allegedly happened in the 1980s when the priest was serving as a pastor in Bristol.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond said it is reviewing allegations of child sexual abuse made against a recently retired priest who once served in Virginia Beach.

The allegation of abuse against Father Walter Lewis took place at another parish -- St. Anne Catholic Church in Bristol -- in the 1980s.

The diocese said the allegation has been reported to the police and that Lewis is prohibited from any public ministry while the investigation is underway.

Lewis, who announced his retirement in May, denied the allegation.

According to the diocese, Lewis was ordained a priest in 1979 and served as pastor or parochial vicar at the following Virginia parishes:

Holy Spirit in Virginia Beach

St. Andrew in Roanoke

St. Anne in Bristol

St. Mary in Richmond

St. Bridget in Richmond

St. John Neumann in Powhatan

Good Samaritan in Amelia

"The diocese will not reach any conclusions regarding this allegation until the investigation concludes," the diocese said in a news release.