'We are surfing!' | Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic underway after 2 days of weather delays in Virginia Beach

The Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic is running double heats with double judges Monday to make up for two lost days of surfing due to weather delays.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 20th Annual Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic is finally getting underway this morning at the Oceanfront after two days of weather delays.

More than 300 surfers from around the world traveled to Virginia Beach to compete for the World Surf League North America Regional Longboard Title this Memorial Day Weekend. But high winds, at times in excess of 30 mph, and scattered thunderstorms caused competition organizers to call back-to-back lay days.

And even Monday morning came with challenges: fog was so thick Virginia Beach Ocean Rescue had to put up red flags because lifeguards couldn't see people on the water. And red flags remained up at the Oceanfront due to the high risk of rip currents and dangerous surf conditions.

Now, the competition is catching up on two days of surfing.

"We are surfing!" Coastal Edge President D. Nachnani said in a press release around 10:30 a.m.

"We are running double heats with double judges, and with the exception of a couple of fog delays, we remain on schedule. Activities will continue until 6 p.m. and end with our awards ceremony."

The event is the 2023 Regional Longboard Qualifying Series (LQS) that surfers must compete in to move toward the 2023 Longboard Tour.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this event, it is an honor to showcase the top longboard talents in North America and provide them with the opportunity to qualify for the 2023 Longboard Tour," Nachnani said about the competition.

There are also two Memorial Day-themed events taking place Monday to honor fallen soldiers. There's a surf competition taking place at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Day Paddle Out at 12 p.m.

Coastal Edge said Monday's schedule will be as follows: