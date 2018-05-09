VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association announced the creation of the Coastal Virginia Restaurant Week via its Facebook page on Wednesday.

As of now, there are 16 Virginia Beach restaurants participating.

Black Pelican Seafood Greenbrier is participating in Chesapeake.

Coastal Virginia Restaurant Week will take place from October 1-7. Participating restaurants will feature pre-fixed menus that include $5 and $10 breakfasts, $10 and $15 two-course lunches, and $20, $25, and $35 three-course dinners.

Restaurants still are able to sign up for the weeklong event.

For more information about the Coastal Virginia Restaurant Week, click here.

