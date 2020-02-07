COVID-19 cases in some young adults in Virginia Beach up 250%

Health officials said since the last week in May, cases in the 20-29 age group shot up 250%. For people younger than 20, it was up 240%.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Health wanted young adults to be sure to follow coronavirus prevention measures for the Fourth of July Weekend. That's because health officials said people in two age groups had seen huge spikes in COVID-19 cases since the last week in May.

The department said the cases increased 240% in people who are younger than 20 years old.

In the 20 to 29 age group, the figure was higher than that. It was around 250%.

“The increase in COVID-19 cases among young adults and teenagers is due in large part to participating in activities that involve large gatherings of people and not wearing a face covering”, said Norfolk/Virginia Beach Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “We have recent reports of exposures at local bars, family celebrations, and socializing with friends. We all have to take responsibility for the protection of ourselves and others.”

On Thursday, July 2, the Virginia Department of Health's website showed the number of cumulative cases in the 20 to 29 age group in Virginia Beach was 290.

In the 10 to 19 age group, the figure was 64, and for 0 to 9, it was 31.

Again, those numbers represent all reported cases in their respective age groups since health officials began tracking COVID-19.

Lindsay reminded everyone to wear face coverings when out in public to stay six feet or more from others She said people should avoid close contact with family members who don't live them as well as friends.

Businesses that may have larger crowds, including bars and restaurants, should follow the Governor’s Executive Orders and the associated guidelines for safe operations.

The health department provided this list of steps for parents, young adults, and teenagers to continue to take: