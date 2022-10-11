At-home COVID test kits available at most VB public library branches

The test come as part of a partnership with VDH to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests.

NORFOLK, Va. — At-home COVID-19 tests are now available at the Virginia Beach Public Library.

The library is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to distribute the tests as part of the VDH's STACC program, according to the city, which uses libraries as a trusted community center to increase access to testing in Virginia.

VDH-supplied antigen tests are available at service desks and drive-up windows at all VBPL locations except Great Neck, the city said. (Great Neck Library is closed for renovations.)

No library or ID card is required.

People may take up to two kits per person on a first-come-first-served basis, while supplies last. No reservations of kits will be accepted.

Residents with symptoms should have someone else pick up their test kits, the city said. Those people can also go to VBPL drive-up windows at the Bayside, Oceanfront or Princess Anne branches for a contactless pickup.

The city said the tests take about 15 minutes to show results and should be taken at home.