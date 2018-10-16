VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council learned the results of a racial disparity study focusing on minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses.

The results of the study revealed the program the city uses when it comes to women and minority-owned companies doesn't really work. The results said the city gives minorities the short end of the stick with the contract process and that the city needs to improve on notifying minority-owned businesses about opportunities.

The company conducting the study recommended for the city to consider setting race and gender goals in order to improve.

The results were shared with the city Tuesday evening during the city council briefing. That's because the company conducting the study wanted to make sure city staff didn't impact the study or recommendations ahead of time.

This "disparity study" is a long time coming, with city council members unanimously deciding to have the study done in 2017. BBC Research and Consulting from Denver conducted the $424,000 study.

City leaders decided to conduct the study after NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith said he was passed over for his Oceanfront development proposal. Smith claimed city officials discriminate against minority business owners and women.

On Tuesday, he said learning the results of the study is a step in the right direction.

"This is a great day for women minority and small businesses. Now the real work begins: a conscious effort to improve women and minority and small businesses and the contracting process," said Smith.

Former State Senate candidate Gary McCullom also attended Tuesday night's briefing.

"We would like to see the city take action to move forward on implementing the recommendations from the research company and more importantly, demonstrate the the citizens and to the world that the city is open for business, for everyone," said McCullom.

Both Smith and McCullom have been advocating for the issue that has sparked conversation and marches around Virginia Beach.

Bruce Smith said he has made multiple attempts to do business as a real estate developer along the Oceanfront, but city leaders have never given him the green light.

Now according to The Virginian-Pilot, Governor Ralph Northam is weighing in on this study. The Pilot reports Northam spoke at a private fundraiser two weeks ago at Smith's home, where he said, "We want a level playing field."

The Governor also reportedly said, "We need to get rid of the cronyism in Virginia Beach, the 'good ol' boy' system."

The City of Virginia Beach declined to comment on the matter until after they were briefed with the results.

