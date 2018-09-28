VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Nearly 100 people were in Virginia Beach to learn about medical marijuana and different topics related to it on Thursday.

"I have multiple medical conditions, a lot of nerve pain daily. It's something I have to deal with every day," said Angelica Valentine, a Virginia Beach resident who was at the event.

On Thursday night, Valentine and her husband joined the audience at the Meyera E. Oberndorf library.

"My wife deals with constant pain. There's gotta be a way where the cannabis oil can help her and people like her," said her husband, Ward Valentine.

They sat in on a panel that included holistic doctor Erica Steele, and Daniel Rouleau, the co-founder of Virginia Cannabis Group.

The two answered questions for the crowd, ranging from the legality of medical marijuana to the health side. They sat on the panel alongside David Nygaard.

"We're hosting this event with some experts in cannabis to talk about how we can make medical marijuana available to everyone in Virginia Beach. It's kind of a new program so we're here to educate people on it," said Nygaard.

He's running for a Virginia Beach city council seat in the Beach District and he hosted the event, which also provided medical marijuana certification applications. He said he's someone who understands this conversation, just like the Valentines.

"My father's 84, and he's on a pain regimen so he can really benefit from this," said Nygaard.

The Valentines said they are thankful to be able to meet others who understand them.

"I think it's good for our area that we have open-minded folks in this Hampton Roads area that are passionate," said Ward.

