VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands are without power following an accident Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to police dispatch, a car crashed into a power pole on Indian River Road, near Elbow Road. No one was hurt in the accident.

At one point, more than 2,000 customers were without power as a result of the crash. That number dropped to under a hundred by 7 a.m., with Dominion Energy reporting power should be fully restored by the afternoon.

You can see an updated power outage map on Dominion's website.

Virginia Beach Police say Indian River Road between Danali Lane and Osprey Landing Court will be shut down for at least six hours while Dominion repairs the pole.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.