VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former state House delegate has been charged with defrauding the federal government.

Ron Villanueva, a Virginia Beach Republican who lost a re-election bid in 2017, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Falsification of Records, and two counts of Aiding and Abetting False Written Statements.

The charges stem from an alleged bid-rigging scheme involving two military supply companies. Villanueva is a past president of SEK Solutions and former director of Karda Systems. Last year, both companies, along with a third company, paid a total of $620,000 in a settlement with the feds.

Villanueva has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Details developing...