VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- Friends and family of 39-year-old Bellamy Malaki Gamboa, who was last seen on July 1, are leading a search party to find her.

A group will meet at noon Saturday at the Philippine Cultural Center, 4857 Baxter Road, to organize a search effort and hand out fliers.

Gamboa was last seen on July 1 shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Carrene Drive.

On July 5 at 6:44 p.m. Virginia State Police issued a 'Critically Missing Adult Alert' or an 'Ashanti Alert.'

Police say that her disappearance is considered suspicious because it is unlike her to be away from her infant children and not show up for work. She is believed to have been abducted and in danger.

Anyone with any information on Bellamy Gamboa's disappearance is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

