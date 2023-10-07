Gordon Robertson named chancellor of Regent University, succeeding his late father

Gordon Robertson's appointment comes after his father Pat Robertson passed away on June 8 at the age of 93.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gordon Robertson has been named chancellor of Regent University in Virginia Beach, succeeding his late father Pat Robertson, who founded the Christian private school in the late 1970s.

Robertson, who serves as the president/CEO of the Christian Broadcasting Network and the president of Operation Blessing, will continue in those roles, according to a news release from the university.

“We are thrilled to appoint Gordon Robertson as the Chancellor of Regent University,” Phil Walker, the chairman of the Regent Board of Trustees, wrote. “He is uniquely equipped to carry on the mission and vision of Regent and the legacy of his father, Dr. Pat Robertson. Under Gordon’s proven leadership and expertise, Regent will continue to thrive and impact future generations.”

Robertson's appointment comes after his father passed away on June 8 at the age of 93.

Robertson graduated from Yale University in 1980 and earned a Juris Doctor degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, four years later. He practiced law in Norfolk for 10 years.