VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grand affair for members of the Coast Guard and TSA workers.

Grand Affairs Catering and Astro Entertainment are giving federal workers a heartfelt thanks on Wednesday, January 30.

The two organizations are joining together to show appreciation and lend a helping hand to federal workers with the TSA and U.S. Coast Guard members affected by the shutdown.

They will host an Italian-themed dinner at Grand Affairs Catering located at 2036 Pleasure House Road. Astro Entertainment will provide musical entertainment.

There will be free on-site parking, but seating is limited to 350 people. To RSVP for the event call 757-460-9786.