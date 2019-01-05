VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday for a new $80 million facility in Virginia Beach.

The facility will be a new 31,000 square foot multi-purpose cable landing station and “edge” computing data center facility. It will feature state-of-the-art data centers to help Virginia Beach grow into a world-class data hub.

The groundbreaking ceremony is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the new Virginia Beach Colocation Facility. At the event, executives from site developer PointOne Development Corporation, and special guests Virginia Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Stephen Moret and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer were in attendance.

