VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A gunshot wound kit used to save the life of a Saugus High School student in Thursday's school shooting in Santa Clarita, California, is made in Hampton Roads.

BMK Ventures created the Keep The Pressure Kits and sent them to schools across the country, including Saugus High School.

A 16-year-old boy shot five fellow students — killing two — before turning the gun on himself at the Southern California high school. The shooter died from self-inflicted wounds.

BMK Ventures is a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business based in Virginia Beach.

The company says its mission is to help people when tragedy occurs. The medical kits help save lives during times of chaos.

