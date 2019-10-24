VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's mayor says a member of the city's Human Rights Commission should step down from his position for describing homosexuality as an "abomination to the Human Race" and a "mental illness."

Kenick El admits he posted the descriptions on his Facebook page.

RELATED: Member of Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission calls homosexuality 'abomination,' 'mental illness'

LGBTQ groups say this is not OK because they think a member of the Human Rights Commission should respect other people's lifestyles.

Hampton Roads Pride held a news conference in front of City Hall, which featured several speakers, including Mayor Bobby Dyer.

Dyer read a statement that was attributed to himself and nine city council members, saying in part, "We believe the public comments of Brother LaKendrick Coburn El are contrary to these basic goals that are the core of the Human Rights Commission and it is no longer appropriate for him to serve in this capacity."

Dyer also called on the Human Rights Commission to hold a special meeting on October 31 to discuss El's future on the commission.

El previously told 13News Now he doesn't believe his posts are a big deal, and he doesn't plan on leaving the commission.

"I think this is blown out of proportion, I don't intend on quitting or resigning. I definitely understand people's different perspectives and their right to express their views and communicate how they feel," he said.

While 13News Now streamed the press conference live on Facebook, El commented and said, "My human rights are being violated though. I'm looking forward to this meeting."

RELATED: Virginia Beach Human Rights Commissioner says he's not stepping down amid calls for his removal over homophobic Facebook posts