Hampton Roads is working to combat homelessness, one grant at a time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The COVID-19 pandemic and growing inflation have put a strain on Hampton Roads’ homeless population.

That’s why organizations that help provide resources and shelter said they were grateful to see their annual Housing and Urban Development grants come in.

However, as the homeless population grows, so does the need for resources.

Earlier this week, Virginia Beach Police officers cleaned up a three block area in the woods where dozens of homeless people had made camp. A spokesman told us their conditions were unsafe, so they pointed those who once called this area home to resources in the community that could help.

"As a police officer and as a citizen, when you come across this, you don't villainize them, you don't criminalize their behaviors. They need help. How can you help them?" Lt. Brad Wesseler said.

The Samaritan House in Virginia Beach is one option.

"We’re able to get about 100-150 families placed every year," said Executive Director Robin Gauthier.

They are one of many organizations in Hampton Roads that received their yearly grant from the Housing and Urban Development totaling $2 million.

"We’re real thankful to HUD you know because without getting those annual grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, we would not be able to help rehouse our clients."

In total, they received $691,383 this year for their Rapid Re-Housing program.

Places like the LGBT Life Center in Virginia Beach is getting $209,285 this year while the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center is getting just shy of $62,000.

But Gauthier said they can always use more.

"It’s never enough. Every year we use all of the funding that is allotted to us," she said. "With more money, we could always help more families and more individuals, but with the amount that we get, that’s the amount that we can serve."

Especially as the homeless population grows.

In 2021, Virginia Beach counted 348 people experiencing homelessness.

That number has steadily grown since 2018, when they counted 243 people.

"I feel like the numbers of homeless families that we serve here at Samaritan House have really escalated because of the pandemic."

The pandemic, along with rising inflation and gas prices have especially hurt people who are on the edge of losing everything for the first time, or all over again.

"They’re often teetering on that line where they could fall back into homelessness but we try our hardest to provide really good case management," said Gauthier.



If you or someone you know is struggling with homelessness, call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-587-4202. They will connect you with resources in your area.