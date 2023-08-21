Inmate dies following 'medical emergency' at Virginia Beach Correctional Center

Around 4:20 a.m., inmates alerted staff that Kevin Jones, 36, wasn't moving. He died shortly after medical staff performed aid.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died Monday morning following a "medical emergency," according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Around 4:20 a.m., inmates alerted staff that Kevin Jones, 36, wasn't moving. A deputy began CPR, and medical staff performed aid shortly after. He died twenty minutes later.

VBSO and the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating Jones' death. No foul play is suspected, a news release said, but the incident was reported the Virginia Department of Corrections for review.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk will determine the cause and manner of Jones' death.

Jones was arrested and booked into the correctional center on Sunday. Medical staff did not find any signs of medical distress when he went through an initial medical and mental health screening.