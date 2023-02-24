Biden coming to Virginia Beach to talk healthcare

The president will be in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, February 28, where he is expected to talk about affordable healthcare.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — President Joe Biden is coming to Virginia Beach.

The White House announced the president's plans on Friday. Biden will be in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, February 28, where he is expected to talk about affordable healthcare.

"The President will discuss his plan to protect Americans’ access to affordable health care, and he will highlight how Congressional Republicans would raise health care costs – including for seniors, and cause millions of people to lose their coverage," the White House said in a press release.