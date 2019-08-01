A three-judge panel shot down former Virginia Beach City Councilman John Uhrin's request to keep the person who beat him in the November election off the council.

The request for the injunction was part of a lawsuit Uhrin filed against David Nygaard. Uhrin claimed Nygaard lied about his residency in order to run for council in the Beach District.

Uhrin's lawsuit challenged Nygaard's legitimacy. The injunction would have prevented Nygaard from taking part in upcoming council votes until the lawsuit is settled.

The judges ruling meant that Nygaard would be able to participate in the first city council meeting of the year Tuesday. That meeting will include a vote for the city's vice mayor.

The new city council members, including Nygaard, will be sworn in during the evening's formal session. Nygaard was listed on the agenda as one of those new members.

The judges still need to take up the primary issue set forth by the lawsuit. That trial should take place on February 21 and 22.