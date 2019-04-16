VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is reminding everyone to never leave a working stove unattended, after a kitchen fire displaced three people on Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire happened at Tivoli Apartments complex around 11:4 0 a.m. Arriving firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from a first floor apartment. The fire, which began in the kitchen, was brought under control within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, except for an apartment maintenance worker who suffered minor smoke inhalation after going door-to-door to neighboring units to make sure everyone was out.

A maintenance worker also quickly shut off the natural gas line to the apartment, which firefighters said helped prevent the fire from spreading.

Two adults and a child who were living in the apartment have been displaced.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department also wants to remind people to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.