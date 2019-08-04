VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center's Mermaid Mondays returns on April 8.

The event continues every Monday evening through April 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

It's a special series for every mermaid lover.

The mermaids return with all of their friends for special encounters all over the Bay & Ocean Pavilion. In addition, King Neptune will greet guests and activities will be spread throughout the Main Building.

Guests will have the chance to visit with a mermaid at the Ray Touch Pool, Norfolk Canyon Aquarium, and at the Chesapeake Bay Aquarium. This year's event also includes a mermaid puppet show, live musical performances, and more.

Reservations for this limited engagement are required. Tickets are $22.95 for Aquarium members and $32.95 for non-members.

Click here to purchase tickets, or call Guest Services at (757) 385-FISH (3474) to make a credit card reservation.