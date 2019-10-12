VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council deferred a vote on an ordinance that would make it illegal to have tents on the beach at night.

The proposed ordinance wouldn’t allow tents, structures or shelters on the sand between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

City council voted 8 to 3 to defer the vote until January 21, 2020 so they could have more discussions about it. Councilmembers Jessica Abbott, Aaron Rouse and Sabrina Wooten were opposed to deferring the vote.

It affects people struggling with homelessness who are living near the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier.

During the council discussion, Abbott said that the ordinance was criminalizing homelessness.

To some people, the tents are an eyesore.

“I think this probably not good for the city. I don’t think it’s good for our tourism,” explained local Charlie Defoore.

13News Now reached out to several city council members. Many believe the ordinance will pass. Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson said tents do not belong on the beach.

“On the beach, there are no bathrooms for people to use. It’s meant for recreation for the citizens. It is not meant to be a motel,” she said.

People struggling with homelessness said they don’t have anywhere else to stay.

Local advocates say they don’t have enough resources to meet the demand.

Officials at the Housing Resource Center say most days the center is full by the end of the day.

Councilmember Barbara Henley said city council should set up a visit with the Housing Resource Center and discuss what the center has seen and dealt with since it opened.

There’s also a winter shelter where churches open to allow people to sleep.

Entry to both is based on who needs it most.

One man said he’s on the waiting list for a room at the Housing Resource Center.

“They need to get into the programs that we provide, give them a hand up. People are homeless for different reasons. A lot of times they just hit a hard time and they need some help. Sleeping on the beach and continuing that is not going to help,” Wilson explained.

Advocates said they are doing everything they can to try and help the people who need it most.

If the ordinance passes on Tuesday night, and people are in violation it’s considered a Class 2 Misdemeanor.