Operation Gratitude: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office receives 450 care packages

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office got 450 care packages on Monday from the non-profit Operation Gratitude.

Over the course of 20 years, Operation Gratitude has distributed more than 3.5 million care packages around the world to military service members, first, responders, veterans, military families, boot camp graduates, and wounded heroes and their caregivers.

"I hope these care packages bring smiles to everyone," wrote Kristen Vauiso, the director of the organization’s Military and First Responder Programs, in a news release.

The packages delivered to the sheriff's office on Monday include lip balm, a small hygiene kit, vitamin C supplements, a paracord bracelet handmade by a volunteer, and a handwritten letter of gratitude.

VBSO Mastery Deputy II Kyle Silvernail helped coordinate the care package delivery with Operation Gratitude.

"My goal was just to give them a little something to let them know they are appreciated," Silvernail said. "That there still is enough people out there that care about us."