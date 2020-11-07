Pedestrian killed in Virginia Beach North End accident

The accident happened Friday night at 69th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach's North End on Friday night.

According to Police Dispatch, the accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. at 69th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police arrived to find an adult man who had been struck by a vehicle.

EMS worked to try and save the person, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene with police. The accident remains under investigation by the department's Fatal Accident Crash Team.