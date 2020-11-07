Pedestrian killed in Virginia Beach North End accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach's North End on Friday night.
According to Police Dispatch, the accident happened shortly after 10 p.m. at 69th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police arrived to find an adult man who had been struck by a vehicle.
EMS worked to try and save the person, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene with police. The accident remains under investigation by the department's Fatal Accident Crash Team.
Virginia Beach Police say that the road between 68th and 70th Streets will be closed in both directions for the net two to three hours. Traffic can be passable using feeder roads, but police ask that you avoid the area.