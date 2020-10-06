x
Pharrell asks Virginia Beach to 'make it happen' with Black Lives Matter mural at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach-native and award-winning musician Pharrell Williams shared on Instagram a photoshopped picture of the oceanfront with the "Black Lives Matter" letters on the boardwalk.

Pharrell wrote "VB, let’s make it happen" in the post, which showed a photoshopped mural with big letters spelling out "Black Lives Matter" on the boardwalk.

Other cities around the country have painted large Black Lives Matter murals on streets including Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina.

